Judith A. Olson (1938 - 2020)
Service Information
Weller Funeral Home
327 North MacLeod Ave
Arlington, WA
98223-1323
(360)-435-2509
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Saviors Lutheran Church
615 E Highland Dr.
Arlington, WA
Obituary
Judith Ann Olson Judy Olson, 81, of Arlington, WA, died March 1, 2020. Judy was born March 21, 1938 in Portland, OR. Judy lived in Arlington for over 50 years. Mom dearly loved her family and friends. Preceded in death by her son. Butch; husband, Don; parents, sister, niece and nephew. She is survived by daughters, Sandy (Bill), Lori (Merrill); son, Bob (Brandi); 16 grand-kids, five great grand-kids; 14 grand-dogs and her Special Dog "Annie". A celebration of life will be Saturday, March 7, 2020, 11:00am, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 615 E Highland Dr., Arlington with a potluck to follow. Many thanks to Providence Hospital and Arlington Fire Paramedics. In lieu of flowers, please make your donations to Arlington Fire Paramedics in Judy's name. Thank You.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 6, 2020
Funeral Home Details
Arlington, WA   (360) 435-2509
