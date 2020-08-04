Beloved Wife and Mother Judith passed away peacefully at St Joseph hospital in Bellingham, WA on July 30th, 2020. Judith was born in Everett, WA to Howard and Gertrude Le Moine. She is survived by her husband of 62 years Victor Adams, brother Clayton Le Moine, sisters Jeanette Straley and Marilyn Simmons. Son Darryl, daughters Debra (Darren) and Diane (Gabe) and grandchildren, Randal (Julie), Janessa (Michael), Cierra, Jarelle, and Devin. Great grandchildren, Harper, Lucas, Evelyn, Asher, Caroline, Abigal. Many Nieces and nephews and many children that she loved as her own.

She worked various jobs including Cashiering at her local Pharmacy in Snohomish. She enjoyed raising her family, Camping, Boating, Sewing and traveling South for the winters after retirement. She shared her love for children by babysitting and crafting, cooking and teaching them. She will be missed by many but remembered by all who knew her kind heart and selfness nature. Her legacy lives on in the hearts of her family and friends who loved her and appreciated all the time they had on earth with her.

July 18, 1940 - July 30, 2020