Service Information Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills 409 Filbert Road Lynnwood , WA 980364934 (425)-672-1800

Sept. 21, 1935 - June 23, 2019 Judith Ann Kennedy, age 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Kootenai County Hospital in Coeur d'Alene, ID. She was born September 21, 1935 in Seattle, WA to Burt and Karen DeHaan. She was a graduate of Roosevelt High School. She married Irwin (Pete) Kennedy in 1966. Judy and Pete made a lot great friends over the years while living on Echo Lake in Snohomish, WA and after retirement, in Yuma, AZ and Hayden, ID. After retirement they enjoyed travelling to many wonderful places in the world. Judy was an incredible bowler. She bowled for many years in leagues and tournaments and remained in contact with many of her fellow bowlers. She will also be remembered for her incredible hospitality. She was a wonderful host who always made the best food and hosted the best parties. Judy was very bold and outspoken. You always knew what she thinking. She had a tough exterior, but she had a really good heart and genuinely cared about the people she loved. Judy would have wanted to be remembered as someone who deeply loved her family and cherished the moments she got to spend with each of them and wanted to make sure each one of them would be taken care of in her absence. Judy is survived by her husband, Irwin (Pete) Kennedy; her children, Mark Kennedy and Claudia (Kennedy) Wells; her grandchildren, Derick Wells, Sharrie (Wells) Larson, Jacob Rheaume, Ace Kennedy, Jeff Kennedy Jr (JJ), Marijke (Kennedy) Woods, Colby Kennedy and Megan Kennedy; her great grandchildren, Jhesika Wells, Justin Wells, Alex Demski, Destiny Rheaume, Ibanez Rheaume, Ivy Kennedy, Logan Pirkle and Brook Pirkle; and her great-great grandson, Archer Wells. She was preceded in death by her parents, Burt and Karen DeHaan; her sister, Joy (DeHaan) Johnson; her children, Jeff Kennedy and Lynn Morrison; her daughter-in-law, Tammi (Artz) Kennedy; and her grandson, Joe Baum. There will be a memorial service for Judy on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cemetery at 409 Filbert Rd, Lynnwood, WA 98036.





