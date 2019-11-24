Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Anne (Rieg) Fletcher. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Judith Anne (Rieg) Fletcher Judith Anne "Judy" (Rieg) Fletcher passed away peacefully on November 13, 2019 with family by her side. She was born in 1939 in Newton, KS, the second youngest of Catherine (Sadowsky) Rieg and Walter Rieg's six children. Judy graduated from Bremerton High School in 1956, and went on to Olympic College in 1957-58 as an art major. In 1981 Judy married her second husband, Elliott Paul Fletcher. She had four kids from her first marriage, and he had three adult sons. They enjoyed 38 years of marriage, which included highlights such as traveling to Europe and road trips around the country. They were also members of the The Horseless Carriage Club of America. In retirement, Judy was able to devote much more time to her artistic talents, which included quilting and watercolor painting. Her watercolors won awards in local art shows, and she's fondly remembered for teaching watercolor classes at the Northshore Senior Center in Bothell, WA. Judy is survived by her husband, Elliott Paul; her brother, Donald Rieg and his wife; daughters, Audrey (Campbell) Komar and her husband, Jocelyn Campbell, Valorie Campbell; stepsons, Kirk Fletcher, Ken Fletcher and Mark Fletcher and their wives, plus 12 grandchildren and eight great-grand children; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews and their families. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Lighthouse Foursquare Church ( http://lighthouse4square.org/ ). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Northshore Senior Center, or EvergreenHealth Foundation in support of EvergreenHealth Hospice Care. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

