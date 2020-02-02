Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Brobeck. View Sign Service Information Beck's Tribute Center 405 5TH AVE S EDMONDS , WA 98020 (425)-771-1234 Send Flowers Obituary

Judith Louise Brobeck July 10, 1940 - January 28, 2020 Judy has gone to her loving Savior, passing from this life on January 28, 2020. Judy was born in Seattle, WA on July 10, 1940 to her parents, Dr. Don and Dorothy Kraabel. She was raised in the Magnolia area, graduated in the 1958 class of Queen Anne High School, and in 1961 graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Washington where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. Judy married her high school sweetheart, Dr. Alan George Brobeck and they were married for 58 years. She is survived by her husband, Al; her three children: Kim (Treg) Camper, Eric (Jill) Brobeck, and Janna (Francis) Pope; five grandchildren: Joshua (Katie) Brobeck, Megan Camper, Kelsey (Brad) Wolhart, Garrett (Lauren) Dmochowsky and Ben Dmochowsky; and three great-grandchildren: Jackson, Lincoln and Matthew. Private family graveside service to be held at Evergreen Washelli. A memorial service to be held at Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Avenue North, Edmonds, WA on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at noon with a reception following at Community Christian Fellowship ministry center at 615 Glen Street, Edmonds. Judy dearly loved her Lord, her husband and her family. She helped found and was active in her church, Community Christian Fellowship, as well as Cancer Comfort Ministry. She loved to travel, visiting a number of countries and was involved in short term ministries overseas. Her love of people permeated her life and deeply touched groups and individual lives alike. "And the God of all grace, who called you to His eternal glory in Christ, after you have suffered a little while, will Himself restore you and make you strong, firm and steadfast. To Him be the power forever and ever. Amen." I Peter 5: 10-11

