Sept. 3, 1934 - Nov. 23, 2019 Judy passed away due to medical complications. She is preceded in death by her parents, John Boyd Lacey and Emma Theresa Blancher Lacey; and sisters, Patricia Estella Lacey, Sharon Lee Hill. Judy is survived by her sisters, Phyllis June, Jill Belinda Wyma and Louanne Iona Liles; her son, Scott; daughter, Susan; her grandchildren, Kenneth Jones Jr., Randy Pfeil, Elizabeth Trudeau, Kevin Pfeil, Christina Jones; and 12 great-grandchildren. Judy graduated from Everett High School in 1952 and worked as a cable operator and retired from GTE. Her witty sense of humor and loving care for her family will sustain them with heartfelt memories in her absence. A memorial service will be held in her honor at Evergreen Funeral Home, 4505 Broadway in Everett, Washington on December 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.





