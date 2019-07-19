Judith "Judy" Gottschalk January 3, 1924 - July 13, 2019 Born in Schneidemuhl, Germany. Became a proud American citizen in 1967. Judy was smart, funny, and had many friends. We will hold her amazing life story close to our hearts. Judy is survived by her husband of 61 years, James W. Gottschalk, Lake Stevens, WA; daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Ted Boysen, Lake Stevens; and her grandson, Nicholas J. Williams, Seattle, WA. Our appreciation and gratitude to Ashley Pointe, Lake Stevens, WA. Celebration of Life will be announced at a later time.
