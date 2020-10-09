Judith Linda Brown Smith, born 9 February 1945 at Croydon, England, the daughter of the late Frederick and Ida Brown, of Church Farm, near Old Buckenham, Norfolk, England, UK, and lay to rest on 9 October 2020. She was a member of the Church of England and graduated from Old Buckenham Area School in 1960.

From 1960 until 1966, she worked as a Gray Hound Kennel Assistant (Maid), at Tufnell Park, Islington and from 1967 until 1975; she worked as a cook at several small restaurants in Norfolk, England and travel to Belgium, Luxembourg, and Netherlands.

In 1976, she moved to Aviano, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy, where she lived and worked as a Cook, Handcraft Bazaar owner, and Friends of Animal, Director. While living in Italy she travel and visit; Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Tunisia, and Turkey.

She then moved to Goldsboro, North Carolina in 1984, doing this time she worked with Wayne County Mental Health Center as a Hotline Volunteer and as a Veterinarian Assistant, but, she made the point of visiting The Bahamas, Cayman Islands, and Jamaica.

In 1986, she moved with her husband back to England where she completed her City and Guilds Phase 1 and 2 Agricultural degree and started operating her Beekeeper and Pastoral Farm Smallholding, raised an average mixture of sheep, beef cattle, pigs, and honey bees with the Dunwich Heath National Trust, plus she worked as an Occupational Assistant and Community Service Supervisor for Suffolk, England, UK. Also in 1993 the Volunteer Service Org. of England selected her as the Resilient Livelihood Lead for Sierra Leone, Africa.

In 1994 she moved to Sacramento, CA, and worked as Emergency Shelters and Transitional Housing Staff for Sacramento Area Emergency Housing Center until 1998. In 1999 she moved to Everett, WA and worked as a Housing Advocate for Eastside Domestic Violence Program, Bellevue WA until 2011. In 2007 joining her husband to Queensland, AU, on the second day after a two day visit to an Indigenous Reserves by Hervey Bay she was offer a job. In 2014 she once again joint her husband to South Africa where she was offer three job in Cape Town and Johannesburg to provide domestic violence support. Her final travel lists were Canada, Guatemala, Mexico, Senegal, Saint Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, and St. Vincent & Grenadines.

From 2009 to 2019, she owned a Farm Smallholding, raising feeder cattle in Snohomish County. Also volunteer at Mary Open Doors, supporting families and individuals affected by domestic violence's in San Ignacio, Belize.

In September 2020, Judith created a charitable Family Cooperative Foundation, to provide grants in the areas of Domestic Violence, Seniors Services, Youth Development, and Animal Welfare.

She is survived by her loving husband of forty-five years - Dr. Clayton Connor Smith of Monroe, WA; children, grandchildren and their spouses - Frederick, Elaine, James Connor of Cary, NC and chosen son Travis of Sultan, and WA; her brother John Spry, nephews and nieces Jason, Clayton, Beckie, and Millie of England, UK. Also her in-laws: Marlene, Brooke, and Leni of Atlanta, GA; Debra, Claude, Clitondra, and Stewart of Warsaw, NC; Clifton, Mavis, Candice, Connor, and Eric of Warsaw, NC; Victor, A-Jay, and Sean of Warsaw, NC. Friends: Jane, Chiloe, Anglia, Jay, Hilde, Andrews & family, Jill & Michael, Les, Liza & Chris, Joann & Gary, Tara, Nora, Kelly, Tracy, Cornelia, Mark, Joyce, and Helen

February 9, 1945 - September 30, 2020