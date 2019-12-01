Oct. 2, 1940 - Nov. 26, 2019 Beloved by her family and husband, Bill. Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother, daughter of Earl and Maurine Taylor. Judith was born in Kansas City, Missouri. Judith's death was preceded by the death of her parents and brother, Allan. She is survived by her brother, Frank Taylor (Wareen); husband, Bill married 60 years, and seven children, William (Judy), Catharine, Michael (Robin), Teresa (Rob), Edward (Tina), Michelle (Eric), and Elizabeth (Kelley); thirteen grand children, Mandy (Dominic), Jennifer (Jim), Stephanie (Neal), Kris (Catherine), Sarah (Jerrod), Kevin, John (Elizabeth), Taylor (Jan), Robert, Samantha, Michelle, Adam, and Audrey; seven great-grandchildren, soon to be eight. Besides enjoying our family, Judith loved to read and make trips to the Oregon coast. Nearly a 20 year member of St. Mary in Marysville, WA, after 40 years at St. Edward Seattle where she was Parish Secretary for many years. Judith died at home after a very long illness, bedridden for many years, she was cared for at home by her husband and five daughters. Her primary caretaker was Elizabeth. She will be missed. Funeral Mass will be held December 6, 2019 at St. Mary Marysville, 4200 88th St., Marysville, WA 98270 at 10:30am, preceded by the Rosary at 10am. A reception and lunch will follow at the social hall. Family burial will take place at Holyrood Cemetery on December 7, 2019.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 1, 2019