Judith Ann Silk died May 16, 2020. She was born April 27,1945 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. She lived in Germany, New York State and Erie Pennsylvania growing up with her father in the military.

Judy lived in Washington State since 1969.

To view a complete life story and to leave a written tribute to Judy, please visit www.evergreen-fh.com

April 27, 1945 - May 16, 2020