Judy Luann Danner (Beckmeyer) Sept. 10, 1960 - Jan. 8, 2020 Judy was born in Everett, WA on September 10, 1960 and died on January 8, 2020 also in Everett. She was the daughter of Ted and Joy Beckmeyer. Judy was preceded in death by her father, Ted; and mother-in-law, Darlene Danner. She is survived by her husband, Terry; daughter, Sharon (fiancé, Bogdan), son, Tim; and mother, Joy; her brothers: Mark (Chris), Matthew (Alicia) Eagan, and Dwight (Sue); as well as numerous in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. She graduated from Snohomish High School in 1978 and went on to get degrees in Germanics, Teaching, and a Masters in Library Sciences. Judy worked as the secretary for 30 years at Zion Lutheran Church. She had many hobbies but most of all loved her family and friends. She fought the good fight, always giving glory to God. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Project Linus, or Seattle Children's Hospital. The service will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Snohomish, WA on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 14, 2020