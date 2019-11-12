Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Lynette Wayne. View Sign Service Information Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home 804 State Ave Marysville , WA 98270-4237 (360)-659-3711 Send Flowers Obituary

May 28, 1991 - November 6, 2019 Judy Lynette Wayne was born May 28, 1991 to William "Tonner" Wayne and Susan Sicade Jones, in Auburn, WA. She resided in Tulalip, WA where she was helped raised by dad, Jeffery Jones, Sr. She then lived in Seattle, WA off and on. Judy is survived by her significant other, Anthony Bob; and daughter, Laycei Star Bob; as well as her siblings, Crystal and Michael Monger, Roseann and Thomas Reeves, Edward and Ada Wayne, Michael Jones, Jeffery Jones Jr., and Baby Sister, Emily Jones; her grandparents, Leonard "Buddy" Wayne, Jr., Rose Napoleon Sicade, and Mildred "Millie" Jones; and her great uncle, Marvin Napoleon; as well as numerous aunties, uncles nieces, nephews, and cousins. Judy will be joining the other side with her parents, William "Tonner" Wayne and Susan Sicade Jones; grandma, Judy Wayne; grandpa, Henry "Hank" Sicade; grandpa, Alpheus "Gunny" Jones Sr.; auntie, Susan Wayne; uncles, Leonord "Layback" Wayne III, Robert Michael Wayne Sr., and Stanton Sicade Sr.; cousin, Dontae Jones; and special friend and sister, Chenoeh Prez-Bill; great grandparents; and numerous great aunties, uncles, and cousins. In her short 28 years of life she enjoyed spending time with family and friends celebrating birthdays and holidays. She loved watching her wrestling and binge- watching her shows as well as cheering for her Seattle Seahawks. She loved being a homemaker, listening to music, traveling to church, sitting by the water, collecting beautiful rocks, and she loved animals. Judy owned 2 beard dragons, a dog, and a cat who gave her litters of kittens. She would go where her spirt would lead her. She was a very outgoing and loving person with a big heart who enjoyed life. She touched many people and always greeted you with a smile and a hug. Judy went to be with the Lord the evening of November 6, 2019 in Seattle, WA. She will be missed by her family, friends, and anyone who met her in their life. Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home with an Interfaith service to follow at the Tulalip Gym at 6:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Tulalip Gym, with burial to follow at Mission Beach Cemetery.





