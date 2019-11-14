May 28, 1991 - November 6, 2019 Judy Lynette Wayne was born May 28, 1991 and went to be with the Lord the evening of November 6, 2019 in Seattle, WA. Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home with an Interfaith service to follow at the Tulalip Gym at 6:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Tulalip Gym, with burial to follow at Mission Beach Cemetery.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 14, 2019