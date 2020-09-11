Judy died peacefully at Providence General of natural causes after a series of long illnesses. She was 81 years old and was born at the old Providence hospital in 1939 along with her twin brother, Jack. She is survived by her brother, Jack Perin, twin sisters, Jane Weight and Joan(Tom)Walsh, and twin sisters, Julie Thomas and Janet(John)Trenter and her nieces and nephews, cousins, as well as, grand nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Bray, her older sister, Sandra Perin Crippen, niece Kelly Crippen Roundy, her mother Dolly Perin and beloved grandparents, aunts and uncles.

As in Judy's own words, "I had a very wonderful life filled with the love of Roy, family, friends. I accomplished much; had so many experiences in the working environment and was successful in most. I worked hard and played hard. Someone once said I knew everyone in the checkout line before I left. I was a good friend."

Judy graduated from Everett High School Class of 1957, and she entered the Holy Names Sisters order right after graduating high school. She received a BA from Marylhurst College and a Masters Degree in Education from Portland State and served as a Holy Names teaching nun for 12 years. After she left the order, she became one of the first female elementary school principals in the Portland School District in the 1970's. She then met the love of her life, Roy Bray, with whom she owned a few restaurants and bakeries in Oregon. Then they chucked it all and sailed off in their sailboat, Dystocia, for a few years travelling the Pacific western coast visiting ports in many countries and eventually going through the Panama Canal and ending up in Fort Lauderdale before returning to Portland. After Roy's sudden death, Judy moved to Arizona for a while and then finally returned to her hometown of Everett where she reconnected with her dear high school friends and Catholic faith. The group of high school girl friends had formed a Sisterhood group of the Class of '57 that would meet for luncheons every second Tuesday of each month. They have been doing this for 62 years and Judy cherished these friendships established with this group.

Having no children of her own, she showered her love and attention on nieces and nephews and then her grand-nieces and nephews always spoiling them with candy and whipped cream anointing them sometimes right out of the can. They loved it.

Judy became a Eucharistic minister at Immaculate Conception Church and was proud of this accomplishment in her later years. She was an avid sports fan from golf to her favorite Seahawks and sometimes her 10 o'clock Mass would interfere with some of the sports broadcasts from the East Coast.

Private burial services will be held at the Old Tacoma Cemetery joining her husband, Roy. The Celebration of Life Mass will be held when restrictions are lifted and everyone can celebrate her wonderful life.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catholic Community Services or the Blue and Gold Club of Everett High School.

August 10, 1939 - September 3, 2020