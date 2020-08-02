Julie, age 99, died peacefully on July 21, 2020, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Ray, where she had lived the past five years. Until her final few days, Julie talked and laughed with her family, enjoying everyone's company.

Julie was born in November 1920 in Snohomish, Washington, one of eight children of Peter and Anna. For several years, the family lived on their farms, first outside of Monroe and then on Bunk Foss Road, before moving back to Snohomish. After graduating from Snohomish High School in 1938, she worked for a time as a housekeeper in Seattle and Los Angeles. During World War II, she worked in Everett for the Great Northern Railroad cleaning cattle cars, later becoming a welder.

Julie married Donald Tollefson in 1946. For a year, she worked as a cook on a wheat ranch in Oregon while Don cared for the machinery. Then they moved to Everett, where she devoted herself to raising four children in their home in the Pinehurst district. Later, when the kids were in school, she worked as a cook in the Everett School District and then for many years at Johnson Printing in Everett, where she was proud of her work as a proofreader.

In addition to Donna and Ray, she is survived by her children Linda, Jim (Suzanne), and Bob (Ana), nine grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Robert and Charles, brother-in-law Duane, and sisters-in-law Mary and Phyllis.

Julie was born just after World War I, came of age during the Great Depression, worked on the home-front during World War II, and then raised her family with Don during the great postwar boom. After her children were grown, she took up quilting, creating dozens of beautiful masterworks of design and color. Through all those decades, Julie valued family, learning, and acceptance of others. She and Don always welcomed the many neighborhood children who liked to play in their large yard and basement, and they took in stride broken windows and injuries. To her family, she was like gravity: always there for us and always connecting us to what matters most. She was generous, caring, and unfailing in her love. We will miss her.

Due to Covid-19, no funeral services will be held. Donations in her name may be made to Providence Hospice Everett or the American Diabetes Association.

