Nov. 16, 1959 - Oct. 18, 2019 Julie Ann Riley Schulz, 59, of Everett, WA passed away peacefully on October 18, 2019, surrounded by family. Julie was born in Fortuna, CA, to Donald and Lois Holland on November 16, 1959. She moved to Grays Harbor County, WA, with her family at the age of 1. She enjoyed many activities as a child, including fishing with her father and time on the beach. She graduated from Hoquiam High School in 1978 and moved to Olympia, WA, where she worked in real estate, attended community college, and was active in Toastmasters. She married Shawn Riley in 1982, and they had two sons that were her joy. In 1985 the family moved to Everett, WA and soon purchased a home, where Julie lived until her death. Julie was a genuinely caring person, loved entertaining family on holidays, and enjoyed true crime literature. After working in a chiropractic office in Everett, Julie returned to college while employed in property management and earned a Bachelor Degree in Law and Justice. She then worked 13 years as a Community Corrections Officer for Washington State. Julie then worked 10 years in Snohomish, WA as a Manager for a property development and management company. During this time, she met Paul Schulz and married him in 2014. They liked to travel and vacationed in Hawaii, California, Italy and Mexico. Julie was known as an excellent cook and had a memorable laugh. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Paul; sons, Robert Riley and Travis (Rachelle) Riley; two granddaughters, Faith and Jessica; two sisters and various other family members. Julie's memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 11:30 a.m., Chapel of the Resurrection, 16300 112th Ave NE, Bothell, WA 98011. If you wish to give to charity in lieu of flowers, please donate to Northwest Harvest.



