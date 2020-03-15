Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julienne R. Brosvik. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Julienne (Julie) Rose Brosvik Jan. 5, 1925 - Feb. 26, 2020 Julienne "Julie" Brosvik was born in Deshler Nebraska on January 5, 1925 to Ed and Bertha Werner, Julie was the baby of three older siblings. Julie met the love of her life and married Wes Brosvik on May 6, 1950. Julie and Wes were blessed with three sons, Mark (Lynn), Scott (Jeanette) and Kurt. Julie loved to work in the garden, travel, root for the Mariners, read, go to the ocean, play cards --insisting everyone join in! She enjoyed taking walks with her dogs, playing with her cats and spending time with her family and friends. Julie was known for being the fun Gramma and adored her grandchildren, Eric, Matt, Luke (Brooke) and Lisa (Stefan) and her four great grandchildren, Sommer, Tristan, Noah and Abigail. Julie leaves behind her much-loved family; her son, daughters-in-law, grand children, great-grand children, family including cousins, Jan and Mark along with many special friends. Julie will be greatly missed. We all will remember what a remarkable, strong woman she was, and the full life she lived. We would like to thank everyone at Sunrise of Lynnwood for the amazing care they gave to Julie for the years she lived there and especially the love and care she received in the last days of her life. Please join us for a service to celebrate Julie's life at a later date. In Lieu of flowers we encourage you to give to in Julie's name.



