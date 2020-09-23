1/1
Julius Joseph "Joey" Dettrich II
Sept. 23, 1988 -

Oct. 10, 2013

Happy 32nd Birthday

Your smile is gone forever and your hand we cannot touch, yet we still have all the memories of the one we love so much. We thought of you today but that is nothing new. We thought about you yesterday and days before that too. It broke our hearts to lose you but you didn't go alone, a part of us went with you the day God called you home. Your memory is our keepsake with which we'll never part. He has you in his keeping, we have you in our hearts.

~ Love always,
From Your Loving Family and Grandma & Grandpa D

Julius Joseph Dettrich II "Joey"

