Our treasured mother passed away peacefully at home on September 16, 2019 from COPD and congestive heart failure at 97 years. We are grateful to have had her in our lives. Born to John and Margaret (Beale) Pearson in Vancouver, BC, Canada on June 13, 1922, she grew up in Everett, WA, graduating from Everett High School and then Providence Nursing School (1943). She worked as a RN in Seattle and California before eloping with her sailor sweetheart in 1945. Wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, nurse, friend, and volunteer, she had an adventurous spirit with a zest for life and people. She lettered in field hockey in high school and was a member of the Girl's Friendly Society, climbed Mt. Pilchuck (from the base), and swam in Puget Sound as a child. She loved the water - in it or on it - cruising many times. She was known as the family champion of fishing, winning at bingo, cards, and slots, and of caring for others. A wet washcloth and home canned green beans solved many a problem. Loving to travel, a favorite saying (passed down from her mother) was "travel while you're young and able". Her volunteer activities were extensive - Brownie and Girl Scout leader, 4-H leader, Sunday School and VBS teacher, and 39 years as a volunteer at Group Health (now Kaiser Permanente). She enjoyed all kinds of creative crafts and was an exceptional knitter. Mom and Dad moved "out into the country" of Alderwood Manor in 1950, cleared the land, and built their home themselves. She returned to work as an RN at Stevens Hospital when it opened in 1963 and worked there for 10 years. After they both retired, Mom and Dad traveled throughout the country and Europe, drove the Al-Can Highway, wintered in Texas, and enjoyed family and friends. She was a founding member of the St. Matthew and Mt. Zion Lutheran Churches. Faith was important to her and she lived her faith in caring for others. Survived by her children and their spouses, Margaret Zobrist (Joe McLaughlin), Bonnie Gerken, Kathy Steel (Mike), and Steven Gerken (Cyndi Mundhenk); six grandchildren, Gwendolyn, Jennifer, Rebecca, and David, Lindsey and Carrie; six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by Harold, her husband of 52 years; her parents; siblings and their spouses, Mary (Gerald) Wheeler, Norris (Carole) Pearson, and James (Jeannette) Pearson; three nieces and one nephew; and many dear friends. The family wishes to thank the staff of Kaiser Permanente Home and Hospice Care for helping her through many health challenges. Tracey, both Linda's, and Dr. Walker were a godsend to us during the 2 1/2 years of palliative and hospice home care. She will be remembered for the sparkle in her eyes, sweet smile, laughter, and great sense of humor. A woman of strength, loyalty, and acceptance of others, integrity, good nature, and kindness. Loved by all who met her. She will be missed by her family and friends. A memorial service will be held at Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills, 409 Filbert Road, Lynnwood, WA at 1;00 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Kaiser Permanente Home and Hospice Care, Seeing Eye, Inc., 10 Washington Valley Rd, P.O. Box 375, Morristown, NJ 07963, or the Lynnwood Senior Center, PO Box 5008, Lynnwood, WA 98046.





