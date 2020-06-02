June Golin Carroll
June 10, 1933 - May 28, 2020 June G. Carroll was born June 10, 1933 in Monroe, WA to Arthur (Art) and Julia Durling. She passed away at her home on May 28, 2020. June was born in Monroe, but spent the remainder of her life in Snohomish. She worked a variety of jobs throughout her life, was an amazing wife, mother and grandmother, was a master in the kitchen where Thanksgiving turkeys and Christmas hams could not be matched. She loved to bake with her granddaughters and her cookies and pies were perfection. She loved to shop, was very creative, loved to garden, had a huge variety of flowers and could name them all. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Richard (Dick) Carroll; and brother, Gerald (Bud) Durling. June is survived by her sons, Richard and Scott; daughter, Kris; and granddaughters, Devon and Lauren. A graveside service will be held at GAR cemetery in Snohomish June 4, 2020 at 1 p.m.


Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jun. 2, 2020.
