Oct. 16, 1928 - Oct. 28, 2019 June Mleziva Wright, 91, of Monroe, WA, was born to John and Lillian Mleziva on October 16, 1928 near Snohomish, WA. June passed away October 28, 2019 after a brief illness in the hospital. June graduated from Monroe High School, Class of 1947. June married Douglas B. Wright on August 18, 1951. June worked at the Seattle National Bank in Monroe, until the birth of her daughter. Later she worked in fabric stores and sold her beautiful oil paintings at craft bazaars. June, a lifetime resident of Monroe, loved to work outside around her home. Her hobbies were taking care of her azalea bushes, and beautiful flowers. She also took up oil painting and started selling her art. June also loved slot machines and to travel to Reno just to play, before the casino in Marysville became a closer destination, she sure had great luck!!! June was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas in 1973; her brother, William Stanton; and her sister, Ethel Novak. June is survived by her sister, Marilyn Rupard of Duvall, WA; daughter, Sheree Gage Elmendorf (Wayne) of Snohomish; grandson, Travis Gage of Snohomish; and several nieces and nephews. At June's request, no service will be held, but a viewing will be held at Purdy & Kerr with Dawson Funeral Home in Monroe, Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 31, 2019