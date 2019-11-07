Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June Morgan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Our Mother, was born June 15, 1936, went to be with The Lord on November 2, 2019. She leaves behind her three daughters, Jennifer Morgan Ferguson Adair of Texas, Rebecca Angie Estill of Everett and Veronica (Patrick) Moore of Lake Stevens, WA; grandchildren, Heather Hays of Texas, Jessica Morgan of Lake Stevens, Brandt Pothorst of Oklahoma, Elizabeth Harper of Arizona, Hank Hirst of Seattle, Jackie Estill of Everett; and many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; sisters, Marcia Davenport of North Bend, Barbara (Idar) Fjarire of LaConner, WA. She is preceded in death by her parents, Gladys Cowen and Henry Springer of Snohomish; our dad, William S. Morgan of Longview, Texas; daughter, Jena Morgan and granddaughter, Melody Morgan; and special long time friend, Le June Partrick. A special thank you to Brookdale Memory Care Silverlake, Everett, WA and Providence Hospice, Everett. Private family services will be held.



Our Mother, was born June 15, 1936, went to be with The Lord on November 2, 2019. She leaves behind her three daughters, Jennifer Morgan Ferguson Adair of Texas, Rebecca Angie Estill of Everett and Veronica (Patrick) Moore of Lake Stevens, WA; grandchildren, Heather Hays of Texas, Jessica Morgan of Lake Stevens, Brandt Pothorst of Oklahoma, Elizabeth Harper of Arizona, Hank Hirst of Seattle, Jackie Estill of Everett; and many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; sisters, Marcia Davenport of North Bend, Barbara (Idar) Fjarire of LaConner, WA. She is preceded in death by her parents, Gladys Cowen and Henry Springer of Snohomish; our dad, William S. Morgan of Longview, Texas; daughter, Jena Morgan and granddaughter, Melody Morgan; and special long time friend, Le June Partrick. A special thank you to Brookdale Memory Care Silverlake, Everett, WA and Providence Hospice, Everett. Private family services will be held. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close