Loving mom, sister, grandma, great grandma, and friend, June Taylor (Essex), of Bothell, WA passed peacefully from this world into heaven October 18, 2020.

Born in Saskatchewan, Canada, the oldest of five children, her family settled in Poulsbo, WA, graduating from North Kitsap high school in 1951 and marrying her high school sweetheart, Jim Taylor. They celebrated 59 years together before his passing in 2011. They settled in Bothell in 1957, built their home and raised their family. She was often seen walking her dog around the neighborhood. In 1981 she graduated from Edmonds Community College and worked many years at City University prior to retirement. Recently, she had enjoyed playing bingo, attending art classes and making new friends while living at Brookdale in Monroe, WA.

A woman of devout faith, she loved the Lord and she was a faithful member of Bethel Assembly of God in Lynnwood, WA over 40 years where she had many close friends. She taught Sunday school for many years and supported her good friends, the Huson's, missionaries to Brazil. She enjoyed camping, gardening, baking, shopping and growing fuchsias.

She is survived by her daughters, Cheri (Eldon) Bartelheimer and Susie (Russ) Edwards; 11 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; three sisters, Elva Ahearn, Marjorie Shields and Pat Link; and large extended family. Preceded by her husband, Jim, in 2011; and recently by her son, Mike Taylor, in September 2020. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Memorial service Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., Snohomish Faith Assembly, 1220 22nd St., Snohomish, WA 98290, live stream on FB page Snohomish Faith.

Family and friends may sign the online guest book at Bartonfuneral.com.

October 18, 2020