June Vander Poll, 102, of Bothell, WA died December 31, 2019. June was born in Waterloo, Iowa on October 8, 1917. She was the oldest of nine children to Ralph and Blanche Shreve. She was proceeded in death by her loving husband, Rene as well as her five sisters and three brothers. June was an avid bowler who was very involved in the organization. She was the Past President of the GSWBA and was elected into the GSWBA Hall of Fame in 2005. She is survived by her daughters, Karyn Langford of Monroe, WA and Marilyn Shields (Bill) of Bothell, along with her grand-daughter, Julie Harrison (Pat) of Everett, WA and grandson, Scott Shields of Mukilteo, WA, along with two great grandchildren, Kendra Nenstiel, Connor Shields. Private Services will be held at Acacia Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please donate to
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 5, 2020