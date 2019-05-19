Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June Young. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

June 16, 1942 - November 2, 2018 June Young passed away at her Wenatchee, WA home on November 2, 2018, surrounded by her sons, Jeffrey Curtis of Snoqualmie, WA; and James Island of Port Townsend, WA; and her significant other of 34 years (and three days), Greg Kramer of Leavenworth, WA. She was a breast cancer survivor, and had more recently battled lymphoma twice with her characteristic humor and grace. She is also survived by sisters, Dorothy Barber and husband, Bob of Malaga, WA; and Diana Lawrence and husband, Terry of Bradenton, FL; Jeffrey's wife, Erin; and James' partner, Cherie Turbitt Berdovich; Greg's daughters, Colleen Kramer, Megan Linklater, and Katie Springer; and grandchildren, Olivia, Collin, Oonagh, Cora, Baile, Ellie, and Kaedyn. Sister, Ruth Lemley; and brother Gordon Young preceded her in death. She had retired to Wenatchee after 30-plus years of service with GTE (now Verizon) beginning in 1961. She started as an operator, but soon became the main receptionist and was the smiling face that greeted everyone who came through the door at the northwest headquarters on 41st Street in Everett, WA. She fondly remembered the wonderful friends she made during that time. June was born in Chicago on June 16, 1942 to mother, Mary Alma Cowan-Young of Canada and father, Gordon Young of Scotland. Her family moved to California briefly before settling in Florida. Sadly, both of her parents passed away from cancer by the time she was 12 years old. However, before she died, her mother had arranged for June and her younger sister, Dorothy, to live with a great aunt in Everett. They made the long bus journey across the country, escorted by their older brother, Gordon. He received a temporary leave of absence from his military service to make sure they arrived safely at their new home. June attended school at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Everett and graduated from Everett High School in 1960. The following year she began her career with GTE and was the Telemac Princess in 1963. She was a devoted mother, raising her boys first in Snohomish, WA and then Arlington, WA. Both sons graduated from Arlington High School before heading off to college. June was born into a family of artists and craftspeople. She could do just about everything well, from cooking and sewing to tole painting, canning, gardening, woodworking, flower arranging, furniture refinishing, cross-stitch, and interior decorating. She also loved antiques, exercise, nutrition, and holiday décor. Fiercely independent, she painted her entire house at the age of 72 and even installed and maintained her own lawn irrigation system. She loved entertaining her grandchildren and neighborhood kids in her art studio with movies, crafts, and the best chocolate chip cookies in the world. A private memorial was held at her home in Wenatchee this past November. In January her ashes were spread on the shores of Daytona Beach, FL where she played in the carefree days of her youth. Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 19, 2019

