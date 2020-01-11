Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kaitlyn Polson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kaitlyn Danielle Polson (Campbell) It is with great sadness that the family of Kaitlyn Danielle Polson share that she passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at the age of 27. Kaitlyn leaves behind her husband, Michael Polson; step-daughter, Peyton; son, Landon; and daughter, Avery; very special nephew, Caleb Campbell; dad, Brien Campbell; sister, Michaela Campbell; grandmother, Mary Payne; grandparents, Thomas and Sharon Campbell; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins, and of course her two best partners in crime, Tessa Phelps and Brandon Klumb. Kaitlyn was preceded in death by her mother, Theresa Campbell; and her brother, Joshua Campbell. Kaitlyn, you are so deeply missed and loved, we promise to always keep you alive in your babies, they love you and miss you so much! We Miss You Our hearts still ache with sadness, and many tears still flow. What it meant to lose you, no one will ever know. We hold you close within our hearts, and there you will remain. To walk with us throughout our lives, until we meet again. There will be a celebration of life held at a later date, we will notify everyone when it is scheduled.



