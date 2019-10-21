Nov. 12, 1925 - Oct. 11, 2019 Kalman (Kal) Adolph Leichtman was born November 12, 1925 in New York City to Morris and Elizabeth Leichtman. He died October 11, 2019 at 93 years old. He was a proud American, a proud Jew, and a proud United States Navy veteran of the D-Day Invasion of Normandy, the Invasion of Southern France, the pre-invasion of Okinawa, and the Invasion of Okinawa. Kal first came to Washington state for a few months in 1945 after the end of World War II. He came back in 1962 and has been a permanent resident of this state ever since. His education included an undergraduate degree from the University of Hawaii in 1961 and an MBA from Pacific Lutheran University in 1972. His parents and first two wives, Helen and Alice, preceded him in death. Survivors are his wife, Marilyn Ogden of Everett, WA; son, Nathan in Colorado; sister-in-law, Betty Leichtman in Maryland; and a niece and nephews in Maryland, Delaware and Maine. At his request there will be no funeral or memorial service. He will be cremated with his ashes scattered at sea.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 21, 2019