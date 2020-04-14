Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Ann Cutting. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

June 18, 1936 - March 29, 2020 My beautiful mother, Karen Ann Cutting, passed away on March 29, 2020 from Covid-19. Karen was born in Huntington Park, California on June 18, 1936. She grew up in Townsend Montana, were her mother, Alberta, raised Karen and her sister, Joan, on her own. Karen's mom worked for Mountain Bell Telephone Company for 11 years, and after that, she moved her girls to Seattle and worked at Bell Telephone Company so that Karen could go to the University of Washington. Karen graduated with honors from the UW School of Nursing as an R.N. In college she met some of her lifelong friends, Janet Claypool and Marilyn Wall. Mom loved to travel; she went all over the world with her friends. She also loved to put on big parties at her house. She enjoyed playing cards, hiking, skiing, shopping, and traveling in her R.V. She loved football and was very loyal to her UW Huskies and her Seahawks. She leaves behind her daughter, Michelle Schulz, and son-in-law, Tom Schulz. I miss you, Mom you're always in my heart. Services will held at Acacia Memorial Park on June 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.



