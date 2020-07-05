Karen Ann Demers, 69, of Arlington, WA passed away June 22, 2020, at Swedish Edmonds Hospital in Edmonds, WA surrounded by her family.
She was born June 8, 1951, in Glenwood, Minnesota to Olav and Bernice Nesheim. She moved to WA as a toddler and lived in the Puget Sound area for the remainder of her life. Karen was a devoted wife and stay-at-home mom. After raising her children, she provided customer service at Pacific Fabrics, Silver Lake Family Medical Center, and Physicians Eye Clinic, all located in Everett. Karen enjoyed being surrounded by her family, sewing, reading, and spending time in the sun.
She is survived by her three children Eric (Wendi), Heather and Brian, six grandchildren, Nicholas and Andrew, Victoria and Thomas, Christopher, and Charlie and her two sisters Sharon (Jim), Nancy (Ernie), and their families.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Roger, both parents, and her brother, Barry.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when gatherings are safely allowed.
In lieu of flowers and to honor her life, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or the charity of your choice
.
June 8, 1951 - June 22, 2020