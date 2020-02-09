Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Brown. View Sign Service Information Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills 409 Filbert Road Lynnwood , WA 980364934 (425)-672-1800 Send Flowers Obituary

Karen A. Brown Feb. 2, 1937 - Feb. 1, 2020 Karen A. Brown, 82, surrounded by her family, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2020 in Everett WA. She was born on February 2, 1937 in Lewiston, MT to Howard and Katherine Mackey. Karen worked 27 years at Nordstrom, winning numerous awards for her customer service and outstanding salesmanship. She had an innate ability to connect with people, may that be writing personal thank you letters to her customers, or sending out countless numbers of birthday and Christmas cards, she was always reaching out to others. Whatever the circumstance, when those letters or cards arrived, they were sure to make the person feel better. For Karen, it didn't matter if she was weeding the gardens at home, watching movies with her friends, eating her favorite snack – popcorn, or whether she was round dancing, square dancing, taking a train ride through Canada, or cruising through The Panama Canal, she was always smiling and enjoying life. Karen is survived by her children, Dr. Kirk Brown (Danette) of Wilmington, NC; Keith Brown (Lisa) of Hillsboro, OR; and Arlene Brown of Everett, WA; and her sister, Sandra Flora of Eugene, OR. "As a well-spent day brings happy sleep, so a life well-spent brings a happy death" Leonardo da Vince "Sweet dreams mom, we all love you."





Karen A. Brown Feb. 2, 1937 - Feb. 1, 2020 Karen A. Brown, 82, surrounded by her family, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2020 in Everett WA. She was born on February 2, 1937 in Lewiston, MT to Howard and Katherine Mackey. Karen worked 27 years at Nordstrom, winning numerous awards for her customer service and outstanding salesmanship. She had an innate ability to connect with people, may that be writing personal thank you letters to her customers, or sending out countless numbers of birthday and Christmas cards, she was always reaching out to others. Whatever the circumstance, when those letters or cards arrived, they were sure to make the person feel better. For Karen, it didn't matter if she was weeding the gardens at home, watching movies with her friends, eating her favorite snack – popcorn, or whether she was round dancing, square dancing, taking a train ride through Canada, or cruising through The Panama Canal, she was always smiling and enjoying life. Karen is survived by her children, Dr. Kirk Brown (Danette) of Wilmington, NC; Keith Brown (Lisa) of Hillsboro, OR; and Arlene Brown of Everett, WA; and her sister, Sandra Flora of Eugene, OR. "As a well-spent day brings happy sleep, so a life well-spent brings a happy death" Leonardo da Vince "Sweet dreams mom, we all love you." Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close