Karen Corbett
1952 - 2020
Karen passed away in here home June 13, 2020. She was born at Ballard hospital on February 21, 1952 to Kathleen and Loren Ratliff.

Karen is preceded in death by her husband, Glen Gary Corbett and her son, Travis Marston. She is survived by her sister, Kay Hansen of Anchorage Alaska.

She has three surviving children, Amie Marston, Shane Marston, and Mark Corbett.

She has one granddaughter, Poppy Marston; her Aunt, Loren Sand of Great Falls Montana; and her Uncle, Robert Ratliff of Missouri; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, Karen had many, many friends who dearly loved Karen very much.

Karen will be interned with her son Travis at Acacia Memorial Park and Funeral Home.

There will be a private memorial service via zoom for family and friends. February 21, 1952 - June 13, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
