Karen Elaine Russell Karen Russell of Surprise, AZ, passed away on May 30, 2019 at 80 years old. Karen was born in Hoquiam, WA, on April 7, 1939. She graduated from Snohomish High School in 1957. Karen worked at Heritage Home Center as a service manager for 23 years. Karen loved spending time with family and friends, travelling and dancing. She spent her retirement years in Surprise where she enjoyed the sun and warm weather with many friends, playing pickle ball, volunteering and attending all the club events and activities. Karen was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Jerry Russell and her sister, Elaina Bagnell. She will be sadly missed by her brother, Joe Reading (Tonya), sister, Janet Wilson (Bernie); her two sons: Wayne E. Sall Jr. (Monica), William J. Sall (Kim), and daughter, Diana Roby (Brian); granddaughters: Andrea Sanders (Seresa), Stephanie Ross (Andrae), Tasha McCrite (Patrick), Jaylene Sall (Ben) and Lauren Sall; grandsons: William J. Sall Jr. (Rachael), Brent Sall (Cheryl), Jake Sall; as well as her four great grand-children and her dog, Missy. A celebration of her life will be held at G.A.R. Cemetery in Snohomish, WA on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.



