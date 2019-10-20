Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Fleming. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Karen Marie Lagasse Fleming Dec. 28, 1944 - Oct. 7, 2019 Karen Marie Lagasse Fleming, age 74, of Arlington, WA, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and her loved ones on October 7, 2019 in Arlington, WA. She was born to Arthur Lagasse and Irene Richard Lagasse on December 28, 1944 in Rolla, ND. Karen is survived by her two children, Deanna Preslar of Monroe, WA and Jeremy (Stephanie) Fleming of Arlington, WA. Also surviving are her seven grandchildren, Steven, Kierstin, Miranda, Jeremy Jr., Brooklyn, Gage and Reed. She was blessed to have four great-grandchildren, Lexilynn, La'Niyah, Antwoin and Jameko Jr. She married Jerry Fleming on June 30, 1977 and he survives. Karen's extended family includes ten siblings: Carole, Dee, Ken, Ron, Laurel, Darrell, Beverly, Rick, Jeneil and Sheri; 16 nieces and nephews, 14 great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Irene Lagasse of Seattle, WA; brother, Joseph, who died in infancy; and her great-granddaughter Hailey Marie Preslar. The family would like to acknowledge Perry Soriano, MD and the staff of Providence Regional Cancer Partnership for the compassion and care provided to Karen over the years. The family requests that memorial gifts be designated to sarcoma research at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. Memorials can be made online at www.fredhutch.org/memorial or mailed to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, PO Box 19024, Dept. J5-200 Seattle, WA 98109. A family celebration of remembrance will be scheduled at a later date. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

