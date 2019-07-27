March 16, 1940 - July 11, 2019 Karen Gail Greene Wilbur Flores of Shelton, WA passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019 at the age 79. Karen was born on March 16, 1940 and grew up in Everett, WA. She graduated from Everett High School in 1958. Karen lived in Everett for several years before moving to Carnation, WA. She also resided in Peoria, AZ for many years, enjoying the winter sunshine, eventually moving back to Shelton, WA to be closer to her family. Karen loved good food and socializing. After retirement, she thoroughly enjoyed traveling across the country in her RV, as well as fishing and agate hunting along the Oregon Coast. She loved all animals, especially her beloved dogs. She had a wonderful smile that could light up a room and was a very caring, loving mother and friend to many. Karen is survived by her husband, Clif Flores, of 37 years; brother, David of The Dalles, OR; her son, Paul Wilbur, her son, Mark and Loralynn, John and Niki Wilbur; and her daughter, Rachel and Dominic Vasquez; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she adored. Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Art and Bertha Greene. A family memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 27, 2019