Karen J. Grant, age 70, of Everett, WA. Spirited ginger, quilter, and giver. Wife of William, mom to Jason and Emily, grandmother to five. Memorial Service 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Bluewater Organic Distilling and Bistro in Everett. Celebration of life 12 noon, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Tangier Shrine Temple in Omaha following interment. Friends are invited to sign the family's online guestbook at karenjgrant.com.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 17, 2019