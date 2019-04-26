Send Flowers Obituary

Karen Marie (Hegeberg) Burzlaff Karen Burzlaff, 77, of Marysville and Stanwood Washington, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on March 21, 2019. A Graveside service will be held on May 4, 2019 at 11am at the Fir-Conway Lutheran Cemetery at Milltown, 19084 Milltown Rd, Mt. Vernon followed by a Memorial Service at 12pm at the Fir-Conway Lutheran Church, 18101 Fir Island Rd, Mt. Vernon with a gathering afterwards in the fellowship hall.

