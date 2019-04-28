Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Karen Marie (Hegeberg) Burzlaff Karen Burzlaff, 77, of Marysville and Stanwood Washington, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on March 21, 2019 in Mount Vernon, Washington. Karen grew up in Marysville with her older brother, Brian "Bud" Hegeberg, and parents, Elmer and Edna Hegeberg. She enjoyed playing the violin and participating as a majorette in the high school marching band. Karen loved her family, cake parties with her grand-children, the colors red and silver, and music, especially Neil Diamond, Merle Haggard and Tammy Wynette. She loved road-trip adventures, Sunday rides that include stopping at a burger joint, picnics at Kayak Point, and studying her family's Norwegian heritage. Karen enjoyed photography and left her family a legacy of her photos. She loved her career as a real estate broker at MacPherson Realty in Marysville. Karen is survived by her son, Joel Hylback; her cherished grandchildren: Jon, Max, Anne and Madeleine Hylback; her brother and sister-in-law, Brian (Bud) and Darlene Hegeberg and their children Susan, John and David Hegeberg. Karen was preceded in death by her husband; Robert Burzlaff; her daughter, Heidi Hylback, and her parents, Elmer and Edna Hegeberg. A Graveside service will be held on May 4, 2019 at 11am at the Fir-Conway Lutheran Cemetery at Milltown, 19084 Milltown Rd, Mt. Vernon followed by a Memorial Service at 12pm at the Fir-Conway Lutheran Church 18101 Fir Island Rd, Mt. Vernon with a gathering afterwards in the fellowship hall.



