August 22, 1942-October 28, 2019 Karen Marie Stanford, 77, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on the morning of October 28, 2019. She was born to the late Dale and Mable Hatloe on August 22, 1942 in Everett, WA. Karen graduated from Everett High School in 1960. In 1964, she graduated from Northwest Bible College where she met her husband, Jon Stanford. Karen faithfully served alongside Jon in Pastoral Ministry for 50 years. Karen worked at Aglow International from August 1985 to January 2015. She is survived by her husband, Jon Stanford; daughters, Shawnette Habbestad (Michael), Nicole Seekins (David); older brother, Arlan Hatloe (Barb); younger sister, Joann Morgan (David); six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Memorial Service to be held at Chapel of the Resurrection, 16300 112th Avenue NE Bothell, WA, 98011 on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 31, 2019