Karen Miller
1957 - 2020
Karen A. Miller, 63, of Darrington Washington passed away August 27th, 2020 of cervical cancer with her daughter at her bedside.

Karen was born to the late Charles and Mildred Miller on July 7th, 1957 in Arlington Washington. She graduated from Everett High School in 1975 and received her Associate of Business from Everett Community College in 2007.

Karen is survived by her daughter Katy, son in law Lawrence and their four children; Kaelob, Ryleigh, Dacian, and Keala. Her siblings; Charles, Wendy, Linda, Rosetta, Jack, Judy, and Duane. Her dearest Michael. She was preceded by her sister, Patsy.

Karen was loved by all and will be missed dearly. She knew a bit about everything, a Jill of All Trades. She cherished spending time with her family, playing cards, fishing with her brothers, and Yahtzee with her friends. She loved the color purple, pigs and butterflies. Her favored traditions were passing out candy to the children on Halloween just so she could see the variety of costumes and doing arts and crafts with her grandchildren around the Christmas Holidays while watching Hallmark Christmas movies. There are so many memories to mention. We hope you have many of your own. A special thank you to Susie, Joni, Toni, and Cork for supporting her during her fight.

A memorial celebrating her life will be held on October 10th, 2020 1PM at Donna and Cork's residence (31311 Sauk Prairie Rd, Darrington Wa. 98241) We will be having a potluck so bring Karen's favorite dish if you wish.

July 7, 1957 - August 27, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
