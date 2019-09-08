Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen P. McMahan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Karen P. (Anderson) McMahan March 18, 1938-Sept. 1, 2019 Karen McMahan died peacefully on September 1, 2019. This was Karen's fourth battle with cancer, and she finally succumbed after battling lung cancer for two years. She was born to Knute and Gladys Anderson, and grew up in the Warm Beach area, the youngest of five children. She attended Stanwood schools, graduating from Twin City High in 1956. Karen started her family with Dick Schuh and they had three sons: Mark Schuh, David Schuh and John Schuh. She will be remembered for her great sense of humor and her love of politics and the Seahawks. She cherished travel, and had visited all but two Presidential libraries. Karen's favorite place to visit was New York City, and she loved to attend as many Broadway musicals as she could. Despite her Warm Beach roots, she always felt like a New Yorker at heart. Will and Karen McMahan were together for 44 wonderful years, married for 36 of them. Karen worked for 20 years as a checker for B&M, and Safeway. Her final occupation was as bookkeeper for Windermere Real Estate, MH, Inc., which she and Will owned. As an adult she lived in Stanwood, Marysville, and her last 25 years in Everett. Karen is survived by her husband, Will McMahan, her three sons: Mark Schuh (Darcy Sawyer), David Schuh (Laurel Bird-Schuh), and John Schuh (Diane). She leaves behind seven grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly, and many close friends. Her brothers, Ed Anderson and Stanley Anderson still live in the area. Karen was a caring and committed humanitarian and was generous beyond measure and deeply loved by all she knew. She will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at North Creek Presbyterian Church in Mill Creek. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Everett Public Schools Foundation or to the Village Theatre.



