Sept. 18, 1953 - June 23, 2019 Karen "KK" (Ramerman) Pederson-Dupler, born on September 18, 1953 in Everett, WA, to the late Cora Ramerman and the late John Byron Ramerman, passed away at age 65 on June 23, 2019. Karen was preceded in death by her brother, Wayne Ramerman. She is survived by her son, Jamie Dupler; daughters, Jennifer Dupler and Jody Webb; and son-in-law, Todd Webb; brother, Dale Ramerman; sister, Janis Richardson; and grandchildren, Samantha, Sabrina, and Joshua Webb. Friends and family members may attend the celebration of life service on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., Snohomish, WA. For details email Jody at [email protected]
Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 29, 2019
