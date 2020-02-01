Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Smith Serrano. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

June 8, 1935-January 23, 2020 Karen Serrano, known as "Mom" to her adult children and to many in her early days of being the local bartender, passed away peacefully on Thursday and is now breathing freely. She had fought a valiant battle the past 20 years with COPD and more recently with lung cancer. The diagnosis of terminal cancer in October 2019 was a relief to her because she knew her time with pain and dependency was limited. She spent her last three months on earth enjoying life. Karen's family is grateful to Hospice of Providence who provided care and comfort to her as she remained at home listening to smooth Jazz on the radio, watching the Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy on TV, and being a wonderful presence for visiting family members and friends. Karen is survived by six remaining siblings; by her children, Lanai (Jerry) Hemstrom, Lonnie Serrano, Lorrie (Jan) Larsen, and also by her daughter, Cher McLelland, who was discovered through ancestry.com exactly one year before Karen died. Cher and her children and grand children join Karen's other kids and grands as a welcome addition to the family. Karen was previously married to the late Lonnie Serrano. They moved to Seattle in 1957, and to Lake Stevens, WA in 1965. Her request was not to have a local service, but she will be honored and remembered, May 23, 2020 (Memorial weekend) by her family in Riverdale, Idaho, where she spent her childhood. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

