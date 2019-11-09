Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kari Diane (Forde) McIntyre. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

July 8, 1968 - November 2, 2019 Kari Diane (Forde) McIntyre was born in Seattle, WA on July 8, 1968 and went to be with the Lord on November 2, 2019 after a courageous 17-year battle with brain cancer. Kari is survived by her loving husband, Steve, of 28 years; her daughters, Hannah (Brandon) Campo, Tessa McIntyre, her father, Alf Forde; sisters, Kirsten (Jon) Forsythe, Kaia (JP) DeBoer; and several nieces and nephews. Kari was very passionate about everything she was involved with. She loved her family, friends, church, yoga and interior design. One of her greatest passions was music. Kari sang and started playing the oboe and english horn at a very young age and was a member of the Seattle Youth Symphony. She was often accompanied by her mother, Diane on the piano and they were the perfect team. She received a full ride scholarship to UC Santa Barbara and went on to graduate from Seattle Pacific University. Above all, Kari loved being a mom to her beautiful daughters, Hannah and Tessa. There will be a celebration of life on November 17, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at The Pursuit NW, 265 Pine Ave, Snohomish, WA 98290. In honor of Kari's memory, tributes may be made to the Ben and Catherine Ivy Center for Advanced Brain Tumor Treatment.



July 8, 1968 - November 2, 2019 Kari Diane (Forde) McIntyre was born in Seattle, WA on July 8, 1968 and went to be with the Lord on November 2, 2019 after a courageous 17-year battle with brain cancer. Kari is survived by her loving husband, Steve, of 28 years; her daughters, Hannah (Brandon) Campo, Tessa McIntyre, her father, Alf Forde; sisters, Kirsten (Jon) Forsythe, Kaia (JP) DeBoer; and several nieces and nephews. Kari was very passionate about everything she was involved with. She loved her family, friends, church, yoga and interior design. One of her greatest passions was music. Kari sang and started playing the oboe and english horn at a very young age and was a member of the Seattle Youth Symphony. She was often accompanied by her mother, Diane on the piano and they were the perfect team. She received a full ride scholarship to UC Santa Barbara and went on to graduate from Seattle Pacific University. Above all, Kari loved being a mom to her beautiful daughters, Hannah and Tessa. There will be a celebration of life on November 17, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at The Pursuit NW, 265 Pine Ave, Snohomish, WA 98290. In honor of Kari's memory, tributes may be made to the Ben and Catherine Ivy Center for Advanced Brain Tumor Treatment. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close