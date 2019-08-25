Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karin Hilda Carlson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

June 20, 1945 - August 9, 2019 Our loving mother, Karin Hilda Carlson, age 74, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 9, 2019. Karin was born on June 20, 1945, in Snohomish, WA to Oskar and Nellie (Wiig) Levin. She graduated from Snohomish High School in 1963, then met her husband, Frank, in Los Angeles. They were married for 40 years before he passed away in 2004. She and Frank raised four children in Washington where she dedicated her time and energy to her children, the Church, and her community. Karin is survived by her four children, Karla Larson Siren (Scott), Erik Carlson (Jen), Sonja Carlson (Mike), and Frank Carlson (Amy); her five grandchildren, Oskar, Ella, Luke, Alice, and Ethan; her sisters, Arlene MacIntosh and Pam Haring; her brother, Arnie Levin; her sisters-in-law, Karen Levin and Judy Emmons; and dearly loved nieces, nephews, and countless friends. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and five siblings. A Funeral Mass will be held on September 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 2619 Cedar Street, Everett, WA, 98201. Karin loved her family, Greece, and the Catholic Church. She was an avid reader, wonderful cook, and she loved history and travel. Karin will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Yet, even in our sadness, we find comfort knowing that she is with her Father in Heaven.



