October 10, 1947-August 25, 2019 We lost our beautiful and loving sister on August 25, 2019, after a lengthy illness at Providence Hospital. Karin was the third born child to Andrew and Hildur Gjendem in Seattle, WA. The family moved to Edmonds, WA in 1950, where Karin attended Edmond schools. She graduated from Edmonds High School in 1965. She was employed as a school bus driver for many years, with both Everett and Marysville School Districts. Karin is survived by her children, Karin Ann, Steven, Conan, and Brian. She is also survived by her siblings, Ernie, Arne, and Signe. Karin was preceded in death by her husband Robert Becker. She will be sadly missed by her family and many friends. The family would like to thank the staff on the 10th floor at Providence Hospital.



