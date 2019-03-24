Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karl Morse. View Sign

Karl A. Morse Karl A. Morse of Mount Vernon, WA, passed away February 20, 2019 at the age of 83 years due to complication from open heart surgery. He was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on September 9, 1935 to Guy and Annie Morse. He grew up throughout Hawaii and the West Coast and graduated from Bremerton High School. He attended the University of Washington and Hawaii and was honorably discharged from the Marine Core. Though a mutual friend, he met Yuriko and they were happily married for 45 years. During their marriage they had one daughter and several businesses together including the Strawberry Patch Café in downtown Everett, WA. For many years, he was an active member of Masons, Scottish Rite and Shriners. One of his favorite past times was boating and owned both sailboats and motor boats. He always enjoyed learning new things and spent many hours researching anything he found interesting. Karl will be remembered fondly by those met and knew him. He leaves behind his wife, Yuriko; daughter, Karen; sister, Joan Jackson and many nieces and nephews. His remains will be interred at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Punchbowl, in Honolulu, at a later date. For those wishing to, please send remembrances to either the or the .



Karl A. Morse Karl A. Morse of Mount Vernon, WA, passed away February 20, 2019 at the age of 83 years due to complication from open heart surgery. He was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on September 9, 1935 to Guy and Annie Morse. He grew up throughout Hawaii and the West Coast and graduated from Bremerton High School. He attended the University of Washington and Hawaii and was honorably discharged from the Marine Core. Though a mutual friend, he met Yuriko and they were happily married for 45 years. During their marriage they had one daughter and several businesses together including the Strawberry Patch Café in downtown Everett, WA. For many years, he was an active member of Masons, Scottish Rite and Shriners. One of his favorite past times was boating and owned both sailboats and motor boats. He always enjoyed learning new things and spent many hours researching anything he found interesting. Karl will be remembered fondly by those met and knew him. He leaves behind his wife, Yuriko; daughter, Karen; sister, Joan Jackson and many nieces and nephews. His remains will be interred at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Punchbowl, in Honolulu, at a later date. For those wishing to, please send remembrances to either the or the . Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.