Kathrine Hazel Perdue, born February 15, 1926 in Los Angeles, CA died peacefully in her sleep March 1, 2020. The family would like to thank Laura Dirtu of Laura's Adult Family Home in Everett, WA and caregivers Joy, Joyce and Kaye for their exceptional, loving and tender care for the last 10 months. Another special thanks to Providence Hospice for their wonderful program and staff. Kate married George Melville Lobnow (1948 to 1972) and had three children: Kathleen Nell Gortner, Roxanne Jennie and Kenneth William Lobnow and lived in Sierra Madre, Temple City and Manhattan Beach, CA. She was grandmother to Kenneth Ira and Kali Irene; great grandmother to Carter Grey; aunt to Cameron, Timark, Mary Robin and Tracey Jay; great aunt to Danielle, Ryan and Henry; great great-aunt to Sierra and Aspen; aunt-in-law to Judy and Laurien. In 1993 while she was living in Greenbrae, CA an old flame from 1942 reappeared (her sister's husband's half brother). She and Grey Collier Hamer, Jr. of Lake Stevens, WA were happily married until his passing in 2017. Kate loved music and played the violin, mandolin and piano. She could make up silly rhymes and compose a song off the top of her head in nothing flat. Made the best home-made cinnamon rolls, bread and enchiladas on the planet. Sponsored a neighborhood "come one, come all" game night in her home for years for her children and their friends. Became a girl scout troop leader. Hosted sleep overs and camp outs in their back yard. During her 50's she traveled to England and Norway, where she learned to ski. In her 60's and 70's she became an avid photographer and made her own photo cards. She and Grey toured the U.S. in their RV with their miniature schnauzer, Rosie Toto. Kate loved being a volunteer at Machias Elementary School Library. Made some mistakes in life but learned from them. Loved her family unconditionally and helped whomever she could whenever she could. Was happy by nature and had the biggest, warmest smile ever. Told us "do your best and don't look back". Lived life to the fullest, enjoyed being by the sea. In her 80's and 90's she began coloring and described herself as a "colorist". Loved to play dominoes and played her last game at age 94 (and won). Forever in our hearts, mom.



