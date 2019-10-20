Send Flowers Obituary

Saturday, October 26, Funeral Services for Katherine Ann "Kat" Loranger will be held at noon at the Camano Lutheran Cemetery followed by a reception at Camano Community Center. All who knew Katherine are invited to pay their respects. Immediately prior to the service at 11:00 am, a new cemetery flagpole will be dedicated. The flag will be raised by Camano Boy Scout Troop #46 with Seattle's Neil Hubbard on bagpipes and American Legion Frank Hancock Post #92 firing a 21-gun salute. The public is invited to attend the flag dedication ceremony.

Saturday, October 26, Funeral Services for Katherine Ann "Kat" Loranger will be held at noon at the Camano Lutheran Cemetery followed by a reception at Camano Community Center. All who knew Katherine are invited to pay their respects. Immediately prior to the service at 11:00 am, a new cemetery flagpole will be dedicated. The flag will be raised by Camano Boy Scout Troop #46 with Seattle's Neil Hubbard on bagpipes and American Legion Frank Hancock Post #92 firing a 21-gun salute. The public is invited to attend the flag dedication ceremony. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 20, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close