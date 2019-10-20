Saturday, October 26, Funeral Services for Katherine Ann "Kat" Loranger will be held at noon at the Camano Lutheran Cemetery followed by a reception at Camano Community Center. All who knew Katherine are invited to pay their respects. Immediately prior to the service at 11:00 am, a new cemetery flagpole will be dedicated. The flag will be raised by Camano Boy Scout Troop #46 with Seattle's Neil Hubbard on bagpipes and American Legion Frank Hancock Post #92 firing a 21-gun salute. The public is invited to attend the flag dedication ceremony.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 20, 2019