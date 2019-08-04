April 25, 1949 - July 28, 2019 Katherine Cozine was born April 25, 1949 and passed away at home in Marysville, WA on July 28, 2019. Kathy, beloved mother, sister, grandmother and friend will be missed very much. Kathy grew up in Sultan, WA where she attended Sultan High School and graduated class of 1968. Kathy retired from Work Opportunities after working there many years. Kathy is preceded in death by parents, Joaquin and Millie Bisson; her brother, John Clark; and her oldest son, Sonnie Cozine. She is survived by children, Stephen, Cherie, and Leroy Cozine; grandchildren, Jewel, Jacob, Crystal and Steven Cozine; and her sister, Candy Bisson. Viewing will be at 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Solie Funeral Home and Crematory, 3301 Colby Ave, Everett, WA 98201
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 4, 2019