Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine Deligan Auer. View Sign Service Information Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home 11111 Aurora Ave N SEATTLE , WA 98133 (206)-362-5200 Send Flowers Obituary

Katherine Deligan Auer, age 90 years, passed away on July 9 2019, in Edmonds WA. She was born in Colfax, WA to Michael and Eleni Deligan. She was raised with 22 cousins on the family farms in Penawawa, WA, before moving to Asotin, WA. Upon graduating from Asotin High School, she attended Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, ID majoring in business. She was a founding participant, with her husband, Eugene and brother-in-law, Mike Auer, in the family business of the Owl Drug stores in Lewiston and Clarkston, ID. Katherine was actively involved in civic work in Lewiston, where she lived for 30 years before retiring to Mill Creek, WA. She was a member of the Lewiston Service League, PEO, Jay-C-Ettes, a Gray Lady, a member of her church and community choirs, past president of the Women's League of the Lewiston and Clarkston Golf & Country Clubs. Katherine was an avid golfer, and was proud of her two Holes-in-one! Katherine was a Duplicate Bridge Gold Lifemaster, a lifetime member of the American Contract Bridge League, a certified Duplicate Bridge Director, and worked for 13 years as a lecturer and bridge director on Norwegian, Princess, Celebrity, and Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, with the assistance of her husband, Gene. They traveled all over the world on 129 cruises. Katherine was a member of Greek Orthodox Churches, building and attending St. Katherine's, St. Paul's and most recently Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Churches. She is survived by her husband, Eugene Auer, of 71 years. She was preceded in death by her son, Stephen Eugene Auer; sister, Barbara Deligan; and son-in-law, Charlie DeJong. Katherine will be lovingly remembered by her children, Barbara (Earl) Bardin and Karen DeJong; and her sister, Kay Betts. She is fondly loved by her grandchildren, Stephanie, Andrea, Lauren and Craig, Katherine and Scott, Erica, Allison, Colby and Casey. She will be forever remembered by her nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church Building Fund. Arrangements under the direction of Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home, Seattle.



Katherine Deligan Auer, age 90 years, passed away on July 9 2019, in Edmonds WA. She was born in Colfax, WA to Michael and Eleni Deligan. She was raised with 22 cousins on the family farms in Penawawa, WA, before moving to Asotin, WA. Upon graduating from Asotin High School, she attended Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, ID majoring in business. She was a founding participant, with her husband, Eugene and brother-in-law, Mike Auer, in the family business of the Owl Drug stores in Lewiston and Clarkston, ID. Katherine was actively involved in civic work in Lewiston, where she lived for 30 years before retiring to Mill Creek, WA. She was a member of the Lewiston Service League, PEO, Jay-C-Ettes, a Gray Lady, a member of her church and community choirs, past president of the Women's League of the Lewiston and Clarkston Golf & Country Clubs. Katherine was an avid golfer, and was proud of her two Holes-in-one! Katherine was a Duplicate Bridge Gold Lifemaster, a lifetime member of the American Contract Bridge League, a certified Duplicate Bridge Director, and worked for 13 years as a lecturer and bridge director on Norwegian, Princess, Celebrity, and Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, with the assistance of her husband, Gene. They traveled all over the world on 129 cruises. Katherine was a member of Greek Orthodox Churches, building and attending St. Katherine's, St. Paul's and most recently Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Churches. She is survived by her husband, Eugene Auer, of 71 years. She was preceded in death by her son, Stephen Eugene Auer; sister, Barbara Deligan; and son-in-law, Charlie DeJong. Katherine will be lovingly remembered by her children, Barbara (Earl) Bardin and Karen DeJong; and her sister, Kay Betts. She is fondly loved by her grandchildren, Stephanie, Andrea, Lauren and Craig, Katherine and Scott, Erica, Allison, Colby and Casey. She will be forever remembered by her nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church Building Fund. Arrangements under the direction of Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home, Seattle. Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close